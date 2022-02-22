Upcoming Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room, a seasonal anthology, has another star to add to its roster after Emmy Rossum signed on for the project.

Rossum joins Tom Holland and recent signing Amanda Seyfried on the Apple TV+ show and will play Holland's mother, despite being less than ten years older than him according to a new Deadline report.

Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, plays the lead, Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder. Rossum, who is less than 9 years 8.5 months older than Holland, will play Candy, Danny's mother. Through their struggles in life, she dreams of salvation in the form of someone else. Seyfried plays Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career.

The anthology series will run for a ten-episode first season and is written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman. The show is "based in part on Goldsman's own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes' biography The Minds of Billy Milligan," Deadline writes.

We don't yet know when the new show will land on Apple TV+ but the number of big names involved is enough to whet the appetite already.

You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to take the new show in unless you of course have the Apple One subscription bundle.

If you want to enjoy The Crowded Room in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.