Apple has announced by way of a press release that its new Research app is available to download and that three new landmark studies are available for US customers to enroll in.

Apple today announced that customers in the US can enroll in three landmark health studies — the Apple Women's Health Study, the Apple Heart and Movement Study, and the Apple Hearing Study. Conducted in partnership with leading academic and research institutions, these multi-year longitudinal studies are available in the new Research app, which can be downloaded today from the App Store. Now participants can contribute to potentially groundbreaking medical discoveries with iPhone and Apple Watch, and help create the next generation of innovative health products.

With regard to the specific studies, the Apple Women's Health Study will seek to better understand menstrual cycles and how they relate to women's health, as well as advancing the understanding of PCOS, infertility, osteoporosis and menopausal transition. The study will be conducted in partnership with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the NIH's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. (NIEHS) iPhone and Apple Watch will be used to collect data like cycle tracking, and will also feature monthly surveys.

Apple's Heart and Movement Study will aim to study how heart health and mobility are connected. It will examine factors that affect heart health and potentially cause deterioration in overall well-being. It will be conducted in partnership with Brigham and Women's Hospital and the American Heart Association and is open to anyone on Apple Watch Series 1 or later.

The final study, the Apple Hearing Study, will test the impact of sound exposure on hearing health and stress levels, using the iPhone and the Noise app on Apple Watch to determine how headphone usage and environmental sound exposure can impact hearing over time. This study will be conducted with the University of Michigan, and participants will be assigned randomly to one of two groups to assess whether notifications about loud sound and exposure can motivate users to modify their listening behavior.

Apple also touched on privacy in the press release and explained that Research has been carefully created to ensure only data shared with your chosen studies will be passed on. There's also a very clear enrollment flow to explain how your data is used.

The Apple Research app is available now!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.