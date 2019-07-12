iOS 13 is the next big iOS update coming to Apple devices, bringing plentiful new features for users to enjoy. It's currently in opt-in preview beta while different things are being finalized. While many Fortnite Mobile players might be eager to update and try out the iOS 13 beta, it looks like it's better to wait for now. Epic Games has issued a warning telling players to hold off on updating to try out the iOS 13 beta.

According to Epic Games, there are stability concerns right now, which could mean performance issues or even possible crashes. As such, it's going to be safest to just hold off, wait and let these issues be fixed. If you've already upgraded to the public preview beta for iOS 13, our guide covers everything you need to know about iOS 13, including how to downgrade back to iOS 12, so you don't need to worry about running into any issues while playing Fortnite Mobile.

When we get more specific details on the issues or if everything has been fixed, we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, if you're not sure about what to do for Fortnite's Season 9 Week 10 challenges, we've got you covered to make sure you've done everything or have everything planned out before Fortnite Season 10 arrives in the near future.

