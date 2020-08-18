What you need to know
What you need to know
- Epic Games is trying to recruit like-minded companies in its battle with Apple.
- The information says it has reached out to other firms like Spotify and Sonos.
- Epic is taking Apple to court over App Store policies it describes as unfair.
A new report says that Epic Games is trying to recruit like-minded companies in its legal battle against Apple's App Store policies.
In recent weeks, Epic—which makes the hit game Fortnite—has reached out to other tech executives about forming a coalition of companies critical of Apple's business conduct, including its policies governing the distribution of mobile apps on its mobile platform, iOS, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.
The report states Epic has held "preliminary discussions about the coalition" with Spotify and has also approached Sonos. According to the report, Spotify has not signed on as of last week, and Sonos is "considering joining."
Spotify came out in support of Epic's legal challenge to Apple last week, stating "we applaud Epic Games' decision to take a stand against Apple and shed further light on Apple's abuse of its dominant position."
According to the report, the specific role a coalition would play "isn't clear", if Epic even succeeds in forming one. According to the report, one source described the initiative "as an apparent effort to coordinate public messaging about Apple."
Epic Games last week launched a huge legal assault on Apple over claims that its App Store policies and practices are unfair. Fortnite was removed from the App Store after Epic Games breached App Store guidelines by activating a new payment system that went against App Store rules. Epic has also launched a legal challenge to stop Apple from terminating its access to development tools which was temporarily suspended following the breach.
