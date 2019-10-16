Apple Pay, the iPhone maker's mobile wallet, has caught the eye of EU antitrust investigators, who have asked payment companies for feedback on the service, MLex has learned.

Now, the EU's antitrust agency is understood to have sought input from companies using Apple Pay, including online-payment providers, banks and app businesses.

One set of questions sent to companies in September focused on how Apple directs users entering an in-app purchase on their iPhone toward Apple Pay, over other payment methods, MLex has learned.

A commission spokesperson said the regulator was monitoring "possible anti-competitive market practices and abusive conduct."