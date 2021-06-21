Now that Prime Day is here, eufy's two-camera starter kit is more affordable than ever. At 32% off, you can snag a two-camera set and hub for less than the price of a single camera system from competitors.

When it comes to HomeKit , some of the most frequently asked questions that I get surround the best HomeKit cameras . While needs vary, the one that I recommend more than any other for the outdoors is the eufyCam 2C , which I use outside of my home. eufy's camera system is affordable, features excellent battery life, provides color night vision, works with HomeKit Secure Video, and most importantly, doesn't require a subscription.

Keep an eye on your home without the hassle — or the subscription — with this two-camera wireless camera set from eufy. The eufyCam 2C features 1080p video, integrated floodlight, HomeKit, and 180-day battery life.

This two-camera starter kit includes everything you need to get started with subscription-free security. Inside the box are two wireless 2C cameras and the all-important eufy Home Base 2, which houses 16GB of memory for storing your recordings for up to three months.

The 2C cameras stream and record video in 1080p with a 140-degree wide field of view. At night, the cameras capture events in color with an onboard LED floodlight, or you can switch to a black and white infrared view for longer distances. The cameras also feature IP65 weather-resistance and rechargeable batteries that can last up to six months between charges, so you can pretty much set them and forget them.

eufy's cameras work with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. With HomeKit, you can store up to 10 days of footage securely in iCloud with the Home Secure Video feature — perfect as a backup solution. Through Alexa, you can summon a live feed on demand using just your voice with compatible devices like the Amazon Echo.

