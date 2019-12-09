If Apple hoped that its ongoing Crimean problem would just go away, it's becoming clear that isn't going to happen. In the latest turn of events 15 European Parliament members (MEPs) have written to Apple, asking it to reconsider its options.

Apple recently made a change that means Crimea appears as Russian in the Apple Maps and Weather apps. But that's only the case if you're in Russia. But even that is causing controversy, with Patently Apple (via 9to5Mac) noting that 15 MEPs want Apple to alter course.