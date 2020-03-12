The ease at which people seem to steal things from Apple Stores is becoming something of an obsession for me, though perhaps not as much as it must be for Apple's loss prevention team. And even the Apple Park Visitor Center isn't immune to having thousands of dollars worth of kit go missing.

According to a report by The Mercury News, two unknown individuals stole almost $3,000 worth of products and seemingly just walked out the door.

Commercial Burglary: At 6:19 p.m. on Feb. 19, two unknown suspects entered the Apple Park Visitor Center store on N. Tantau Avenue and took store merchandise without paying for a total loss of about $2,897.

That time is very specific, so I'd presume that either someone saw them do it, or it's been spotted on CCTV after the fact. Either way, let's hope they get caught soon.

But amazingly that wasn't the only theft at that store in February. Someone made off with $10,000 in goods on February 16!

Commercial Burglary, Organized Retail Theft: At 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 16, unknown suspects entered the Apple Store on N. Tantau Avenue, acted in concert and took about $9,900 of store merchandise without paying.

What are the chances that these two crimes were committed by the same people? I'm going to say fairly good.