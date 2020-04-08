Twitter Support On Ipad ProSource: Oliver Haslam / iMore

What you need to know

  • The Apple Support Twitter account is tweeting pictures of pets.
  • All the shots are taken using Portrait mode.
  • It's a cute overload!

If there's one thing pet owners love more than their pets, it's sharing photos of them. And now the Apple Support Twitter account is sharing photos of the team's cats, dogs, and even plants. Who knew a plant could be a pet?

There is, of course, a reason for all this. Apart from a little levity at a time where we all very much need it, of course. Each and every one of the photos shared is taken using Portrait mode. And the tweet tells us which particular mode was used, too.

Like these.

And these.

Don't worry, there's some educational value here, too.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to wonder how anyone gets a car or a dog to sit still long enough to take photos like these!

Want to learn more about Portrait mode? Don't worry – we got you!