If there's one thing pet owners love more than their pets, it's sharing photos of them. And now the Apple Support Twitter account is sharing photos of the team's cats, dogs, and even plants. Who knew a plant could be a pet?

There is, of course, a reason for all this. Apart from a little levity at a time where we all very much need it, of course. Each and every one of the photos shared is taken using Portrait mode. And the tweet tells us which particular mode was used, too.

Like these.

Morty in Studio Light pic.twitter.com/KAesF2QEZD — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) April 8, 2020

And these.

Otis in Contour Light pic.twitter.com/VYvkqKfMtT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) April 8, 2020

Don't worry, there's some educational value here, too.

And now for something a little cuter: Meet the pets of Apple Support.



To change the look of your pet portraits, tap Edit and choose new Portrait Lighting. Like this. pic.twitter.com/3sjnj5ldpM — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) April 8, 2020

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to wonder how anyone gets a car or a dog to sit still long enough to take photos like these!

Want to learn more about Portrait mode? Don't worry – we got you!