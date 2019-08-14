As Pokémon players will know, there are a number of Gym leaders that are scattered throughout the region which you can challenge to earn badges. In this game, you'll be doing so to become the Champion.

But these Gym leaders are no pushovers either, and with only four announced at the moment, us folks at iMore are excited to see who else will be shown off in the near future.

However, for now, these are the confirmed Gym leaders for Pokémon Sword and/or Shield.

Gym Leader Milo