As Pokémon players will know, there are a number of Gym leaders that are scattered throughout the region which you can challenge to earn badges. In this game, you'll be doing so to become the Champion.
But these Gym leaders are no pushovers either, and with only four announced at the moment, us folks at iMore are excited to see who else will be shown off in the near future.
However, for now, these are the confirmed Gym leaders for Pokémon Sword and/or Shield.
Gym Leader Milo
Milo, also known as Yarrow, is a Gym leader of the Galar region. The name of the Gym he inhabits is currently unknown, but we do know that he specializes in Grass-type Pokemon. He is known to have a big heart and wants to simply enjoy the battle, with one of his main Pokemon being an Eldegoss.
Gym Leader Nessa
Nessa is a Gym leader that specializes in Water-type Pokemon and is seen as a strategist, preferring to overwhelm her opponent straight away with her attacks. The Pokemon shown in promotional materials with her is a Drednaw.
Gym Leader Bea
Bea is a Gym leader that specializes in Fighting-type Pokemon, with the Pokemon Hitmontop being the Pokemon most seen in her promotional materials. Unlike Milo and Nessa, Bea is only available to players who purchase Pokemon Sword. Otherwise, Gym leader Allister takes her place.
Gym Leader Allister
Allister is a Gym leader that specializes in Ghost-type Pokemon, with the Pokemon Mimikyu being the Pokemon most seen in his promotional materials. Unlike Milo and Nessa, Allister is only available to players who purchase Pokemon Shield. Otherwise, Gym leader Bea takes his place.
These are all the Gym leaders in Pokemon Sword and Shield so far...
What do you think of them? If there are more Gym leaders to be included later on, we'll update this article to show that.