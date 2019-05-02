Are you tired of spending a lot on mobile? It's time to consider Mint Mobile, a low-cost alternative to the big guys. Here are the iPhones that support the prepaid voice, text, and data service.

Save some cash

Mint Mobile offers low-cost prepaid data plans for the iPhone and other smartphones. For as little as $15 per month, you can get unlimited calls and text, a personal hotspot, and 4G LTE high-speed data. Only available in the United States, Mint Mobile works with most unlocked, GSM-network phones, including those from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk, and MetroPCS. You can visit the Mint Mobile website to see whether your model is compatible. You can order your Mint Mobile welcome kit from the same website.

Mint Mobile offers great service on all compatible iPhones, including our favorite, the iPhone XS, the colorful iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and this year's budget choice, the iPhone 7. The service uses T-Mobile's national network.