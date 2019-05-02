Are you tired of spending a lot on mobile? It's time to consider Mint Mobile, a low-cost alternative to the big guys. Here are the iPhones that support the prepaid voice, text, and data service.
Current flagship: iPhone XS/XS MaxStaff favorite
First introduced with the iPhone XR in 2018, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the company's current top-of-the-line products. The iPhone XS is our current favorite because of its features and technology. We feel its screen size, 5.8-inches, is perfect for most people and with up to 512GB of storage, you'll never have to worry about running out of space for your photos, videos, apps, and games. The 6.5-inch iPhone XS offers the same great features in a larger body.
The people's iPhone: iPhone XR
The 6.1-inch iPhone XR is very similar to the other 2018 models except for the type and size of the display (LCD, not OLED), camera, and other differences. For these differences, you'll pay less and have a choice of five colors, including yellow, blue, white, black, coral, and (PRODUCT)RED.
Still a powerful choice: iPhone 8/8 Plus
First introduced in 2017, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the last Apple handsets to include a physical Home button and Touch ID, not Face ID. Currently available in space gray, silver, and gold, the iPhone 8 Plus specifically remains a fantastic product, complete with depth-of-field Portrait mode photography that will make your photos shine. It's not the best-of-the-best, but if you're on a budget, you won't regret this purchase.
Budget choice: iPhone 7/7 Plus
It might not have the advanced features of the iPhone XS or the slick and colorful look of the iPhone XR, but the iPhone 7 is a great phone nonetheless for those on a budget. Available with 32GB or 128GB of storage, the iPhone 7 was first introduced in 2016.
Save some cash
Mint Mobile offers low-cost prepaid data plans for the iPhone and other smartphones. For as little as $15 per month, you can get unlimited calls and text, a personal hotspot, and 4G LTE high-speed data. Only available in the United States, Mint Mobile works with most unlocked, GSM-network phones, including those from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk, and MetroPCS. You can visit the Mint Mobile website to see whether your model is compatible. You can order your Mint Mobile welcome kit from the same website.
Mint Mobile offers great service on all compatible iPhones, including our favorite, the iPhone XS, the colorful iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and this year's budget choice, the iPhone 7. The service uses T-Mobile's national network.