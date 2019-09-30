For as long as there have been Apple Stores they have been targets for thieves. And for as long as there have been iPhones, people have sought to steal them from anyone and anywhere they can. None of that is a surprise to anyone, but the sheer number of crimes involving Apple stuff did shock us after we read a piece by Apple Insider this morning.

The post covers a number of Apple-related crimes around the world including some that we can't quite believe happened. But alas, it seems they did.

Some of those include:

A couple received two bars of soap when they thought they were buying an iPhone in a park.

Someone stole 11 Apple Pencils from an Apple Store.

Someone else had his iPad stolen while he handed free phones out.

More than 100,000 worth of iPhones went missing from a Palo Alto Apple Store

Three cases of iPhone 11s were stolen from a UPS truck.

The tales of woe go on and we'd absolutely suggest you have a read over your coffee. It's only when you see all of these crimes laid out that you realize how Apple products have become so desirable to thieves. And these are only the stories Apple Insider picked up – there are no doubt many, many more out there.