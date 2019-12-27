Sir Jony said the Be A Tree Angel campaign, in which thousands of trees will be planted across Britain, was dear to his heart as he finds trees 'profoundly good for learning and creating.'

The incredible six-figure donation will fund 1,000 orchards to be planted in 1,000 schools across Britain — a fitting legacy from a British designer whose work has fueled Apple's huge success […]

It came after great generosity from business leaders last week, as restaurant mogul Richard Caring, tycoon Lord [Alan] Sugar, and an anonymous businessman each donated £100,000. Together with Sir Jony's pledge of £100,000, their donations total £400,000 — enough to fund 4,000 orchards in schools.