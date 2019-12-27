What you need to know
- Jony Ive has donated $130,000 to help plant school orchards.
- The "Be a Tree Angel" campaign runs throughout the UK.
- Ive's donation is enough to fund orchards in 1,000 schools.
Ex-Apple design head Jony Ive has donated £100,000 (around $130,000) to help UK schools plant orchards. The sum is enough to help 1,000 schools.
The "Be a Tree Angel" campaign was kicked off by the Daily Mail and the newspaper was keen to drop Ive's name (via 9to5Mac).
Sir Jony said the Be A Tree Angel campaign, in which thousands of trees will be planted across Britain, was dear to his heart as he finds trees 'profoundly good for learning and creating.'
The incredible six-figure donation will fund 1,000 orchards to be planted in 1,000 schools across Britain — a fitting legacy from a British designer whose work has fueled Apple's huge success […]
It came after great generosity from business leaders last week, as restaurant mogul Richard Caring, tycoon Lord [Alan] Sugar, and an anonymous businessman each donated £100,000. Together with Sir Jony's pledge of £100,000, their donations total £400,000 — enough to fund 4,000 orchards in schools.
Ive was instrumental in getting Apple Park built as well as the way it uses trees throughout the campus. He told the Daily Mail that trees are "fundamental" to the way Apple Park was designed.
Sir Jony, who now runs a design business, LoveFrom — which continues to work with Apple — told of why he donated to the campaign — and how he created acres of orchards when creating Apple's California headquarters.
The designer, originally from Stafford, said: 'I love trees and over the years have climbed them, eaten and fallen from them, and planted as many as I can.'
He added: 'I love sitting in their shade. One of the ideas that was fundamental to Apple Park's design was creating acres of parkland and orchards. Being able to contribute to a project so close to my heart is fabulous.'
