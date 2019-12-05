Apple has been accused of "poor tax conduct" by non-profit group Fair Tax (via 9to5Mac) after it reduced its overall tax rate to just 17.1%. That's half of the official corporate tax rate of 35%. That tax is based on profits, with investments and other expenses deducted before the calculations are made.

However, nothing Apple appears to have done is illegal. Instead, Apple's tax avoidance means that it simply pays less tax than it otherwise would. And while some may call it creative accounting, Fair Tax points out that it has a very real impact.