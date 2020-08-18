When AirPods first launched, the design choice was often ridiculed. Who would want a little stick hanging from their ears? Well, it turns out lots of people do. Not only have AirPods and AirPods Pro sold exceptionally well, but plently of other companies have also gone on to make very similar headphones in design. If you don't want to pay the premium price for AirPods or AirPods Pro, you can always get an excellent pair of fake AirPods!

Copycats can be just as good

Dropping a lot of cash on a pair of AirPods isn't for everybody, so while there are a lot of AirPods alternatives, there are also plently of great copycats out there that look, feel, and even have some of the functionality that AirPods bring.

Wireless earbuds often have a reputation for having bad battery life, but the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 have 50 hours in total between the buds and the charging case. You never have to worry about running out of battery well you have these in your pocket!

If you don't mind dropping a little more money, the Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2 work well as an all-around pair of earbuds. The microphones are good enough to take calls on the phone or over zoom, and the touch controls are fantastic, making it easy to interact with Siri.

Lastly, if you want the earbuds that look the part, the Conico Wireless Earbuds are the best option. While they lack any fancy features, they look great and sound supremely good for how inexpensive they are.