When AirPods first launched, the design choice was often ridiculed. Who would want a little stick hanging from their ears? Well, it turns out lots of people do. Not only have AirPods and AirPods Pro sold exceptionally well, but plently of other companies have also gone on to make very similar headphones in design. If you don't want to pay the premium price for AirPods or AirPods Pro, you can always get an excellent pair of fake AirPods!
Amazing Battery Life: TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53Staff Pick
These AirPods Pro lookalikes feature a ridiculous amount of battery life with 6 hours in each earbud and then an additional 44 hours in the charging case! With a microphone on both earbuds, you can use either one independently if you want to keep one ear open, and the IPX8 rating means it can handle all the sweat you throw at it.
Responsive touch controls: Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2
With two microphones on each earbud, the Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2 are great for taking calls or interacting with Siri. Plus, the 7-hour battery life on each earbud is enough to almost get you through a full day of work. The touch controls that let you play/pause music skip tracks and invoke Siri are the most responsive you'll find at the price point.
Great low-budget option: AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds
The Aukey True Wireless Earbuds may lack fancy features, but they won't be beaten on price. With Bluetooth 5 onboard and about 25 hours of battery between the buds and the case, these earbuds will certainly do the trick.
Perfect for Mobile Gaming: Edifier GM6
These sleek looking earbuds have Bluetooth 5 and an IPX5 rating and touch controls to control playback. With LED lights on the side and a well-balanced sound profile, the Edifier GM6 are the perfect companion to playing your favorite mobile game.
Closest Lookalike: Conico Wireless Earbuds
If you're looking for fake AirPods that look as close to the real thing that you can get, the Conico Wireless Earbuds fit the mold, and will easily be mistaken for the real thing upon first glance. While the button controls aren't the greatest, they sound much better than you would ever expect — especially for their low price tag.
Copycats can be just as good
Dropping a lot of cash on a pair of AirPods isn't for everybody, so while there are a lot of AirPods alternatives, there are also plently of great copycats out there that look, feel, and even have some of the functionality that AirPods bring.
Wireless earbuds often have a reputation for having bad battery life, but the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 have 50 hours in total between the buds and the charging case. You never have to worry about running out of battery well you have these in your pocket!
If you don't mind dropping a little more money, the Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2 work well as an all-around pair of earbuds. The microphones are good enough to take calls on the phone or over zoom, and the touch controls are fantastic, making it easy to interact with Siri.
Lastly, if you want the earbuds that look the part, the Conico Wireless Earbuds are the best option. While they lack any fancy features, they look great and sound supremely good for how inexpensive they are.
