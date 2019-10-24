When Apple and the FBI clashed heads over the San Bernadino iPhone case three years ago Jim Baker was the latter's general counsel. He no longer works at the FBI and as part of his new role writes for the blog "Lawfare" where he's been discussing encryption. His latest post is titled "Rethnking Encryption" (via 9to5Mac.) And yes, he's had a rethink.

While he still believes he was in the right in the FBI-Apple case, he does feel that there is a need to protect the United States from threats. And that requires encryption.