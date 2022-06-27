What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the upcoming thriller Surface.
- Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.
- Surface will premiere on July 29.
Apple TV+ has today released the first trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller dubbed Surface. The show is created by High Fidelity's Verinoca West and will premiere on July 29 with three episodes available on day one.
The show, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw — of Apple TV+ fame for The Morning Show — and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, among many other big names.
Set in high-end San Francisco, "Surface" stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw ("The Morning Show"), who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn't know your own secrets? "Surface" is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.
The new show will join a growing slate that includes the existing hits of Severance and For All Mankind, while other shows, movies, and documentaries are still to come.
That constant growth of the Apple TV+ library makes it some of the best value around. Pried at just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is cheaper than the vast majority of its competitors including Netflix and Disney+. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle that includes other services like Apple Music and Apple Fitness+.
If you want to enjoy Surface and the growing Apple TV+ library in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
