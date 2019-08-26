Apple has released the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ original series, Dickinson. The series focuses on the life of American poet Emily Dickinson, but does so with a comedic twist.

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

The series stars Hailee Steinfeld, who is best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in the Cohen brothers' True Grit and starring alongside Woody Harrelson in the coming of age drama, The Edge of Seventeen.

The trailer itself is a very quick first look at the series which will focus on Emily Dickinson's rebellious side. We also get a look at some of the other cast members, including 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski as Emily Dickinson's mother.

Dickinson will be available to stream on Apple TV+ when it launches in the fall along with many other titles.

