Apple TV+ has today shared the first teaser for the upcoming series Five Days at Memorial. The eight-episode show is based on the true events that saw caregivers faced with impossible decisions following Hurricane Katrina.

The Apple TV+ show will premiere on August 12 and is based on "actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink," Apple TV+ says. The story "chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come."