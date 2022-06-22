What you need to know
- The first teaser for Five Days at Memorial sets the tone for what is shaping up to be must-watch TV.
- Five Days at Memorial will premiere on August 12.
Apple TV+ has today shared the first teaser for the upcoming series Five Days at Memorial. The eight-episode show is based on the true events that saw caregivers faced with impossible decisions following Hurricane Katrina.
The Apple TV+ show will premiere on August 12 and is based on "actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink," Apple TV+ says. The story "chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come."
"Five Days at Memorial" is executive produced and written by Carlton Cuse ("Jack Ryan," "Lost") and John Ridley ("The Other History of the DC Universe," "Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992"). The series is directed by Cuse, Ridley and Wendey Stanzler ("Clarice," "Rebel"), and stars Vera Farmiga ("Up in the Air," "The Conjuring"), Robert Pine ("CHiPs"), Cherry Jones ("Transparent", "Succession"), Julie Ann Emery ("Better Call Saul," "Preacher"), Cornelius Smith Jr. ("Scandal," "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"), Adepero Oduye ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Pariah"), Molly Hager ("Happyish," "It's Kind of a Funny Story"), Michael Gaston ("Blindspot," "The Leftovers") and W. Earl Brown ("Deadwood," "Preacher"). "Five Days at Memorial" hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
The new show is set to join a growing slate of content that makes Apple TV+ some of the best value in streaming. Priced at just $4.99 per month and also available as part of the bargain-tastic Apple One subscription bundle, the streamer is considerably cheaper than Netflix and Disney+, although while the catalog is growing, it's still small compared to those two.
