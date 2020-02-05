Foxconn – also known as Hon Hai Precision – will quarantine workers for up to two weeks when they return to the company's main iPhone manufacturing plant following its temporary closure. The factory is expected to come back online on February 10, but the closure may be extended if authorities see fit.

Bloomberg reports that some workers will only need to be isolated for seven days, however.

Apple's most important manufacturing partner still intends to officially resume work Feb. 10 after an extended Lunar New Year break intended to combat the outbreak. But Hon Hai said in a statement Wednesday that workers returning from outside Henan province, site of its main factory in Zhengzhou, will be sequestered for 14 days. Any staff reporting to work who reside within the province itself will be isolated for 7 days, the company added.

Foxconn is Apple's main iPhone manufacturing partner and it is one that stands to suffer if the current February 10 deadline is extended. The company has already slashed its growth projections in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent factory closure.