iPhone and Mac just got another major gaming title — Sniper Elite 4 coming 'this holiday season' to iPhone 15 Pro, M1 iPads and M1 Macs

Rebellion Games has just announced that its smash-hit title Sniper Elite 4 is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year.

The World War 2 sniper simulator, the fourth installment (obviously) in the epic series takes players back to 1943 Italy, where you play the role of crack-shot Karl Fairburne, fighting the Axis Powers. Rebellion says that the title has drawn more than 30 million players worldwide, a number sure to rise with support for Apple's ecosystem.

The game is coming to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's best iPhones, as well as any iPad or Mac with the M1 chip. While unconfirmed, we'd also speculate that the title will be available on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max later this year.

Sniper Elite 4: The full experience

The game sounds like a full port of the official console and PC title. To that end, you'll get the entire sandbox campaign replete with realistic sniper ballistics that take into account gravity, the wind, and even your heart rate. It features all of the weapons you'd expect in a Sniper Elite title including... erm... sniper rifles, pistols, submachine guns, heavy weapons, traps, grenades, and explosives.

Sniper Elite's epic x-ray kill cams will also feature.

Apple's ecosystem will support both touch and controller support, and there'll be a cross-save feature so you can pick up where you left off on your various different devices.

The news comes on the same day Assassin's Creed Mirage officially launched on iPhone 15 Pro and iPad. While there is a low storage space bug affecting launch, we've got our hands on it and have already published our first impressions. Find out why our resident expert James isn't buying the game, and why you shouldn't either.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iPhone 15 Pro Max | $0.01 at Amazon (with a plan) Play Sniper Elite 4 on iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. Get Apple's biggest and best iPhones for just $0.01 at Amazon when you sign up to a Boost Infinite Plan.