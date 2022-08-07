Pokémon Go: Bug Out! event guide

The Season of Go has arrived in Pokémon Go, bringing with it the return of the Bug Out! event. Join in with your fellow trainers to catch and battle tons of Bug type Pokémon. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this returning event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Bug Out! event in Pokémon GO?

A recurring event in Pokémon Go, the Bug Out! event is a week of Bug type Pokémon. Tons of Bug type Pokémon will take over the wild spawns and raids, and brand new Bug types will make their Pokémon Go debut. For the first time, players will be able to encounter Mega Scizor, Grubbin, and Shiny Venipede.

When is the Bug Out! event in Pokémon GO?

The Bug Out! event runs from Wednesday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

During the Bug Out! event, players can encounter the following wild Pokémon:

Caterpie*

Weedle*

Ledyba*

Spinarak*

Yanma*

Pineco*

Wurmple*

Surskit

Kricketot*

Skorupi*

Pansage*

Venipede*

Dwebble*

Karrablast*

Joltik

Shelmet*

Grubbin

Dewpider

Raids

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Bug Out! event, players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids:

Paras* (one star)

Pineco* (one star)

Joltik (one star)

Unown* (T) (one star)

Pansage* (one star)

Venomoth (three star)

Pinsir* (three star)

Forretress (three star)

Shuckle* (three star)

Genesect (Chill) (five star)

Mega Scizor* (Mega)

Collection Challenge

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Bug Out! event features a Bug themed Collection Challenge that will award players with the Bug Catcher pose and 15,000 XP.

Check back soon for the requirements and rewards of this Collection Challenge.

Timed Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Bug Out! event, players can complete a Timed Research line to earn Pokémon encounter, items, and Scizor Mega Energy.

Check back soon for every step of this Timed Research line.

Field Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Bug Out! event, players can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks to earn encounters with the following Pokémon:

Caterpie*

Weedle*

Paras*

Venonat*

Ledyba*

Spinarak*

Yanma*

Silcoon

Cascoon

Nincada*

Volbeat*

Illumise*

Kricketot*

Burmy* (Plant Cloak)

Burmy* (Sand Cloak)

Burmy* (Trash Cloak)

Combee*

Sewaddle

Venipede*

Dwebble*

Karrablast*

Shelmet*

Grubbin

Dewpider

Wimpod

Group bonuses

(Image credit: Niantic)

Players can unlock bonus spawns of featured Bug type Pokémon by completing in person raids in groups of three or more. The Pokémon will change each day and will appear for 15 minutes surrounding the gym that hosted the raid.

Wurmple* (Wednesday)

Caterpie* (Thursday)

Spinarak* (Friday)

Venipede* (Saturday)

Kricketot* (Sunday)

Weedle* (Monday)

Ledyba* (Tuesday)

Other bonuses

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Bug Out! event, players can also enjoy the following additional bonuses:

Double XP on Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Bonus candy on Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Increased chance of XL candy on Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Snapshot Surprises for Bug type Pokémon

Questions about the Bug Out! event in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about the Bug Out! event in Pokémon Go? Are you excited to add Vikavolt and Mega Scizor to your Pokédex? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!