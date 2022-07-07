The Gen II evolution of Gen I's Scyther, Scizor retains its Steel and Bug typing when it Mega Evolves. With only one weakness and nine resistances, as well as solid stats, Mega Scizor has a lot of potential as a Bug type Mega evolution. It's uses as a Steel type are more limited, especially when we finally get Mega Metagross, but for now, it has a lot of potential use. Unfortunately, its sole weakness, Fire is a double weakness, making its time on the field laughably short should your opponent bring any sort of Fire type move.

As the Season of Go presses on, Niantic has promised many raids in Pokémon Go. Although Mega Scizor hasn't been announced yet, it's only a matter of time before it makes it Pokémon Go debut.

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Scizor, focusing on its only weakness: Fire.

Mega Charizard Y

Best of the best, Mega Charizard Y beats out every single other counter in this raid. As a Fire and Flying type, it resists Bug and Steel type damage while having no weaknesses Mega Scizor can exploit. Plus, give that Fire is Mega Scizor's only weakness, you won't need to coordinate with your raid party to make the most of its same type Mega Boost. If you're bringing Mega Charizard Y to this fight, it should know Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Mega Charizard X

If you already have a Mega Charizard X Mega Evolved, its performance isn't too far behind Mega Charizard Y, only being beat by three Legendary Shadow Pokémon. It's a Fire and Dragon type, so it has no weaknesses Scizor can exploit and it resists Bug and Steel type damage. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is also the ideal moveset for Mega Charizard X in this raid.

Mega Houndoom

If you're lacking in Charizard Mega Energy, Mega Houndoom also performs very well against Mega Scizor. Its Fire and Dark typing give it resistances to Dark and Steel type moves, while it has no weaknesses Mega Scizor can take advantage of. If you're bringing Mega Houndoom to this fight, it should know Fire Fang and Flamethrower.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Overheat

Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Fire Punch

What are the best counters for Mega Scizor in Pokémon Go?

Mega Scizor is a Steel and Bug type with access to Steel, Bug and Dark type moves. Its only weakness is Fire type, but there are lots of really strong Fire types to choose from for this raid.

Reshiram

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram is the top non-Mega, non-Shadow counter for Mega Scizor. It's a Dragon and Fire type, which means it takes reduced damage from Steel and Bug type moves while having no relevant weaknesses. Unfortunately, Reshiram has only had a couple runs in raids, so you might not have enough candy to fully power it up. Still, if you have one, it should know Fire Fang and Overheat for this raid.

Ho-Oh

Next up is the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold: Ho-Oh, but specifically the purified Ho-Oh earned by completing the Apex Masterwork Research. This limited Masterwork Research was only available to players who purchased tickets for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event and completed the event's Special Research line. With Incinerate and Sacred Fire++, this Ho-Oh is one of the best counters. However, a normal Ho-Oh with Sacred Fire or even Fire Blast can also work, but put Ho-Oh's performance at the bottom of our top counters. As a Fire and Flying type, Ho-Oh resists Bug and Steel type damage and has no relevant weaknesses.

Chandelure

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure is another great counter for Mega Scizor. This Ghost and Fire type resists Bug and Stell type damage, but takes super effective damage from Dark type moves. Chandelure and its line has been featured in multiple Halloween events, so most active players have had the chance to evolve and power up this haunted chandelier. If you're bringing Chandelure to this fight, it should know Fire Spin and Overheat.

Darmanitan

A Gen V Pokémon with multiple formes and Regional variants, Darmanitan is a great choice when facing Mega Scizor. This pure Fire type has no weaknesses Scizor can exploit and resists Steel and Bug type damage. It's also readily available, having been featured in events and eggs, as well as sharing candy with its Galarian variant. Fire Fang and Overheat is the ideal moveset for a Darmanitan in this raid.

Moltres

One of the Legendary birds of Kanto, Moltres performs very well in this raid. It's a Fire and Flying type, so it has no weaknesses Mega Scizor can take advantage of and it resists Bug and Steel type damage. Moltres has also been available so many times in so many ways that there's no good reason for an active player not to have at least one or two powered up and ready to go. Moltres should know Fire Spin and Overheat for this fight.

Blaziken

The final evolution of the Hoenn region's Fire starter, Blaziken is a great choice for this raid. It's a Fire and Fighting type, so it resists all of Mega Scizor's possible moves. The Blaziken line has also been featured in multiple events, including Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to evolve and power it up. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is the ideal moveset for Blaziken in this fight.

Heatran

A Legendary Pokémon originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Heatran is a great counter for Mega Scizor. Its Fire and Steel typing make it resistant to Steel and Bug type damage, and it has no weaknesses relevant to this raid. Heatran has also had several runs in raids, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. If you're bringing Heatran to this fight, it should know Fire Spin and Flamethrower.

Emboar

Emboar, the final evolution of Gen V's Fire starter is another top counter for Mega Scizor. Like Blaziken, it's a Fire and Fighting type, so it resists Bug, Steel, and Dark type damage. The Emboar line hasn't been in Pokémon Go as long as the Blaziken line, but it has had the Community Day treatment, so most active players have at least one powered up. Ember and Blast Burn is the moveset you'll want your Emboar to have in this fight.

Entei

One of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, Entei is also an excellent Pokémon to include in your team for this raid. As a pure Fire type, it resists Bug and Steel type damage while having no weaknesses Mega Scizor can exploit. Entei has also been available many times in many different ways, so most active players should have no problem bringing at least one to this fight. If you include Entei in your team, Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want it to know.

Charizard

Last but not least is the final evolution of the original Fire starter: Charizard. Charizard is a Fire and Flying type, meaning it resists Bug and Steel type damage and takes standard damage from Dark type moves. Charizard has been in the game since day one, featured in countless events and raid, and otherwise is a common enough Pokémon so there really is no excuse not to have it. If you're bringing Charizard to fight Mega Scizor, Fire Spin and Blast Burn are its best possible moves.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Victini with Quick Attack and V-Create

Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Pyroar with Fire Fang and Overheat

Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Delphox with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Incineroar with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Heatmor with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Simisear with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Salazzle with Incinerate and Fire Blast

Rapidash with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Flamethrower

Ninetales with Fire Spin and Weather Ball

Camerupt with Ember and Overheat

Genesect (Burn Drive) with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn

Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire+

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Shadow Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Flamethrower

Shadow Ninetales with Fire Spin and Weather Ball

Note: This is a great raid for Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Moltres, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Entei outperform every other counter except Mega Charizard Y. The more common Shadow Charizard, Shadow Typhlosion, Shadow Arcanine, and Shadow Magmortar also outperform most of the best counters.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Scizor in Pokémon Go?

Although it should be possible for just two top trainers with the best counters to beat Mega Scizor, this is a Mega Raid, so you're going to want to beat it as quickly as possible. I'd recommend aiming for parties of four or more.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Mega Scizor's Bug type moves

Snow will boost its Steel type moves

Fog will boost its Dark type move

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Fire type counters

