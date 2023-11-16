This Black Friday, you can get a steal on the only gaming chair and desk I'll ever use

Every year on Black Friday, there’s one branded sale I look forward to more than any other: gaming chair and desk manufacturer Secretlab. Not because I can buy anything, but because I can recommend their awesome gear at a much more reasonable price to anyone who’ll listen.

Secretlab is the creator of some of the finest gaming office hardware in the world. I’ve used their classic Omega chair, their stunning TITAN Evo follow-up, and both of their MAGNUS desks. I swear by all of them, and could never part with them for an alternative. If you’ve ever cast a jealous eye over Secretlab’s wares, or you’re just getting acquainted with them for the first time, then you’ve come to the right place at the right time.

Black Friday is upon us soon and the good folks at Secretlab are hosting their annual sale. The only drawback I’ve ever mentioned when reviewing Secretlab’s products is their premium pricing, so why not save a pretty penny and get yourself in on the action?

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series | $519 at Secretlab Up to $100 off: The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the best gaming chair ever made. It comes in three sizes and features a magnetic memory foam head pillow. It is available in either Secretlab's NEO Hybrid Leatherette or the incredible SoftWeave fabric, in a range of incredible colors. There are also esports editions of some of your favorite teams and special editions including Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Secretlab Titan 2020 | $559 $424 at Secretlab Up to $150 off: The Titan is a larger version of the Omega, available in more Secretlab Signature leather finishes from just $424, and SoftWeave from just $429. The chair is raised for customers who are 5'9-6'7" and weigh less than 290lbs.

Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk |$549 at Secretlab The Secretlab Magnus is a bomb-proof gaming desk with stunning build quality, incredible cable management, and a fantastic array of unique magnetic accessories to keep your desk tidy and personalized. This deal gets you a MAGPAD in the Signature Stealth option for just $9 instead of $79.

Secretlab MAGNUS Pro | $749 at Secretlab The Magnus Pro is the hydraulic, powered, standing version of the Magnus. I'm working at it right now and can confirm it is a masterpiece. It's also very new, which makes these savings of $100 on some models very enticing.

Not only are there great deals across the range, but you can also get an extra $80 off when you buy a chair and a desk as part of a bundle using discount code SLEV-BDL23. Accessories to expand the ecosystem such as monitor arms, footrests, and cable management bundles are also all discounted, so it's worth checking the whole range.