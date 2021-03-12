Perfect to wear while working out, the water-resistant earbuds are secured with ergonomic earhooks and come with three sizes of eartips so you can choose the version that's most comfortable for you. They resist sweat or even rain, so you don't have to worry about wearing them outdoors.

The Treblab X3 Pro true wireless earbuds are among the best true wireless earbuds on the market, but they're substantially cheaper than most of the competition. They're even more affordable right now thanks to a 15% discount offered when you buy them on Amazon through March 15.

Power your exercise routine with these water-resistant earbuds that feature earhooks to keep them secure plus three different eartips so you can find your best fit.

The earbuds provide nine hours of playback and charge quickly via USB-C. You can also power them four times without plugging them in using the included charging case. They feature a Bluetooth 5.0 connection so you can easily use them with your compatible phone, laptop, tablet, or smart watch. The built-in microphone is also solid, and you can use it to interface with Siri or Google Assistant, take phone calls, or chat on Zoom.

Earbuds can be easy to lose so you might not want to shell out hundreds of dollars for AirPods or other high-end versions. But don't think you're getting a lesser product with the Treblab X3 Pro true wireless earbuds. The sound is vibrant and crisp even at top volumes, so they'll deliver no matter your taste in music. The volume control and playback functions are found on both earbuds, so you can still use them even if you've only got one in. These are a great deal anytime, but a particularly great investment if you act now to take advantage of the sale.