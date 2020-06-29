Fill your car up at an Exxon or Mobil gas station and pay with your Apple Card and you'll receive 3% Daily Cash back. Even better, that includes purchases in the convenience stores and even car washes.

Drivers can use their Apple Card via Apple Pay or the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ mobile app to make their payment according to the small print.

We might not be traveling as much as we once were but whenever you do fill your car up with gas it's always good to get something back. And while 3% might not sound like a lot it's more than nothing, right?

This new Exxon and Mobil deal adds to existing deals with the likes of Nike, Uber, Walgreens, and more.