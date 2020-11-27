Whether you just bought a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with M1 or you're rocking one from two years ago, you know the pain of zero legacy ports (and only 2 USB-C ports for some models). Now is the time to alleviate that pain with these Black Friday USB-C hub deals. You can get as much as $50 off on Thunderbolt 3 docking stations, USB-C multi-port hubs, and single-port adapters.
If you need to connect your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air to your TV, a DisplayPort monitor, directly to your router, or you just want the flexibility to connect various USB-A keyboards, trackpads, and hard drives, this Plugable Black Friday sale has you covered.
Full support
Plugable USB-C Dock 14-in-1 with Thunderbolt 3
With this docking station, you can connect two 4K displays to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, plus charge your laptop while you work and connect a dozen peripherals at the same time.
$249
$299 $50 Off with coupon
Photographer's friend
Plugable USB-C Hub Multiport 7-in-1 adapter
I love this portable hub for many reasons, one of them being that it has an SD card slot so I can quickly transfer my camera files. It's small enough to fit in your pocket, but provides a wealth of versatility.
$24
$30 $6 Off with coupon
Single use
Plugable USB-C DisplayPort 4K Adapter
Maybe you don't need a hub with 14 different ports. Maybe you just want to be able to connect your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air to a DisplayPort monitor. Well, this USB-C adapter works perfectly with UHD Thunderbolt 3 displays to perfect your visual aesthetic.
$13
$15 13% Off with coupon
Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineup may be seriously impressive laptop computers, but the lack of port versatility is a pain point for all of us. Even if you just want more USB-C ports, you're very limited with Apple laptops. If Plugable's Black Friday USB-C hub sale isn't what you're looking for, check out our recommendations for USB-C docking stations for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, USB-C hubs for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and USB-C adapters for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. You'll definitely find what you're looking for and many of these items are also on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
