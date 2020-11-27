Whether you just bought a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with M1 or you're rocking one from two years ago, you know the pain of zero legacy ports (and only 2 USB-C ports for some models). Now is the time to alleviate that pain with these Black Friday USB-C hub deals. You can get as much as $50 off on Thunderbolt 3 docking stations, USB-C multi-port hubs, and single-port adapters.

If you need to connect your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air to your TV, a DisplayPort monitor, directly to your router, or you just want the flexibility to connect various USB-A keyboards, trackpads, and hard drives, this Plugable Black Friday sale has you covered.