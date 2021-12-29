If you got a new iPhone 13 or anything else this holiday season, you'll be looking for some new accessories! Totallee is known for the best thin cases for iPhone 13 and other models, but totallee also makes some of our other favorite cases, screen protectors, chargers, and more. Just use code BYE2021 for the rest of the year and get 50% off anything on totallee's website. While I've linked the iPhone 13 versions of most products, you can also find accessories for the iPhone SE, as well as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lineups.
Save 50% sitewide on totallee products with promo code BYE2021
totallee thin iPhone Case
Regularly $39, this ultra-thin totallee Thin iPhone Case is no thicker than my fingernail at .02 inches thick and weighing just .1 ounce. You'll barely notice you have a case on at all. Note that it's not going to be terribly protective; it's more for bump and scratch protection than for major drops. It's the case for no-case people.
totallee Thin Hybrid MagSafe iPhone case
Want more protection and MagSafe compatibility but still want a very thin case? Get the best of both worlds with the totallee Thin Hybrid MagSafe iPhone case. The clear, thin case has a hard plastic back and a flexible bumper as well as the signature MagSafe magnetic circle so you can use it with your MagSafe charger and other accessories. The regular price is $39.
totallee iPhone Screen Protector
You'd normally pay $39 for this excellent edge-to-edge totallee iPhone Screen Protector. What I love about it is the way it seems to melt away once it's installed. You'll hardly notice you have a screen protector on your iPhone at all.
In addition to the cases and screen protectors, you'll also find wireless charger, car charger, and UV phone sanitizer. You'll need to use the promo code BYE2021 to see the discount.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Protect your iPhone with ombré ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap iPhone Case
Get tough ZAGG protection and a stylish gradient design on this MagSafe-compatible case.
Metroid could get the attention it deserves if Nintendo plays things right
Metroid could get the attention it deserves. Now more than ever, players are interested in the story of Samus Aran, and that's not something Nintendo should miss.
The iPad saw some of its most significant upgrades to date in 2021
Apple gave the iPad a lot of attention in 2021 leading to some real breakthroughs in the lineup. However, the iPadOS hasn't been able to keep up. Here's iPad's year in review.
Apple Wallet has got some healthy competition
Since Apple's MagSafe system came out in 2020, plenty of iPhone accessory manufacturers have churned out new accessories in answer. These are the best MagSafe wallets, both Apple and otherwise.