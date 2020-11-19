Google Stadia launching a web app to enable play on iPhone and iPad

Reported by Polygon, Google has announced that it will be rolling out a web app "several weeks from now" that will enable players to enjoy Stadia on iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad.

Google's cloud gaming platform Stadia turns a year old today, and soon, the service will be making its way to Apple's iOS platform. Public testing for iOS will begin rolling out "several weeks from now," Google announced Thursday, and like other cloud gaming services, will utilize a web app in order to bypass Apple's onerous App Store rules.

Google Stadia announced the upcoming iOS support on its Twitter account earlier today.

As you might have heard, the first phase of iOS support is coming to Stadia! Stay tuned for more to come.

Google Stadia has been unable to release an iOS app that allowed gamers to enjoy the service on the iPhone and iPad due to Apple's current App Store rules. Amazon Luna, Amazon's gaming service, is also developing a web app to bypass the need to release an app on Apple's App Store.