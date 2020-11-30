The Arctic White color, which is white with a rose gold accent, is just $299 right now for Cyber Monday at Amazon and Best Buy . If you don't like that color, then there are a few other colors to choose from, though they are slightly more, but still less than the normal price of $379.

If you just got a shiny new iPhone 12 , iPad Air 4 , or a new M1 Mac , then you should get a new pair of amazing headphones to go along with it. One of the best higher-end options are the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, and they're at their lowest price ever at a few retailers.

The Bose 700 are one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market right now. This is the cheapest price we've seen these come down to for Cyber Monday.

When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, one of the top brands is Bose. The Bose 700 are the upgrade to the popular Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs, which have gone on sale a few times as well. The only real competitor to the Bose 700 are the Sony WH-1000XM4 (that's a mouthful), which have also been on sale this weekend. However, if you prefer Bose, then the Bose 700 are the way to go, and they come in some amazing colors.

The Arctic White is the cheapest option at $299 and they look beautiful with those white and rose gold accents. But there are also Silver Luxe and Triple Black colors, which are $339 at Amazon and Best Buy. To top it off, Best Buy has a limited edition Triple Midnight color, which would go perfectly with your Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro or Blue Apple Watch Series 6, for just $319. Bose made a color for everyone, and these prices are hard to beat.

The Bose 700 feature powerful noise cancelation, so you can fully immerse yourself in your music. In fact, you get 11 levels of noise cancelation, so you can fine tune it to your needs. You can also access Google Assistant and Alexa with them. The headphones are optimized for Google Assistant, but you can also access Alexa with a touch of a button.

If comfort is important to you, then the Bose 700's lightweight stainless steel headband is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, and the angled ear cups give you the perfect fit. You get 20 hours of listening time on a single charge. Do you have Bose soundbars in your home too? The Bose 700 can pair up with your Bose Soundbar 500 or 700 for an intimate listening experience.

While the Bose 700 are still pricey, they are one of the best headphones on the market and well worth the cost of admission. If you must get one pair of headphones this Cyber Monday, make it the Bose 700. And for more savings, check out the other amazing Cyber Monday Apple deals!