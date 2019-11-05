What you need to know Researchers have found that smart speakers such as Google Home, Apple HomePod, and Amazon Echo can be hacked with the help of laser-powered "light commands."

Apart from smart speakers, Facebook's Portal devices as well as smartphones can also be easily tricked by "light commands" from as far as a few hundred feet away.

Researchers suggest smart speaker makers can fix this vulnerability by adding a light shield around the microphone or using two different microphones on opposite sides to listen to voice commands.

Researchers have discovered (via WIRED) that it is possible to "speak" to devices such as Google Home, Apple HomePod, and Amazon Echo smart speakers with the help of "light commands." In order to do this, they had to point a laser at the target device's microphone using a telephoto lens and a tripod to change the intensity to a specific frequency. This would trick the device's voice assistant into responding to the light that hit the microphone's membrane as if it were sound. In some cases, simply flooding the light was enough to get it to respond to commands.