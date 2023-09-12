Four great features coming to Apple Watch Ultra 2 — and one that didn't make the cut

Apple shook up the Apple Watch product line with the Apple Watch Ultra's debut in 2022, with the more expensive, durable watch expected to be the pinnacle of the product line for some time.

As it happens, it's not - the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has arrived just a year later. And while many of its upgrades are minor, the new chipset may make usage even slicker, and it'll borrow plenty of the new features from the Series 9, too.

Here's everything new in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, including improved performance, Double Tap, a brighter display, and more.

1. Even brighter display

(Image credit: Apple)

The original Apple Watch Ultra offered a 2,000 nits brightness rating, but the Series 9 has caught up.

Not to be outdone, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has upped things to a retina-searing 3,000 nits, the brightest display Apple has ever made across any of its devices. Expect it to be easy to read in just about any situation, bright or dark.

2. New Watch face

(Image credit: Apple)

What's a new Apple Watch display without a new watch face? The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is offering a fresh new look for users with the Modular Ultra watch face.

With a huge number of customizable elements, it'll offer more information than any other Apple Watch face before.

To do so, it moves elevation and depth information right up to the edges of the display.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 can also switch to Night Mode automatically.

3. New chip

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra has the same CPU that was found in the Series 6 years ago, but the Ultra 2 will get an upgrade with the same S9 chip found in the Series 9.

It comes with the same improvements, with a 4-core neural engine for machine learning that's twice as fast, a 30% faster GPU, and on-device Siri for faster, more secure processing.

And yes, that fun new Double Tap gesture makes the jump, too.

4. New cycling features

(Image credit: Apple)

If you cycle, both watchOS 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 could be a great upgrade.

Both feature new compatibility with Bluetooth accessories to enable tracking of cadence, speed, and power as you bike down woodlands and even commutes. This way, you can get a better idea of how you can improve your speed, and your bike.

What didn't come true: No Black Color!

We'd hoped we might see a new color debut for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. But sadly there was no such announcement for those who were hoping to see this new model in Titanium Black.

It would have fit great with the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Titanium Black. But alas, it wasn't to be.

I've written about wanting one in this shade before, but it seems we may have to wait for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 instead.

