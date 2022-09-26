Does Apple Watch Series 8 fit older cases? Best Answer: The answer is yes and no. The Apple Watch Series 8 will fit only those cases that were made for the Apple Watch Series 7, but not any cases made for Series 6, 5, 4, or SE.

What makes this case different than older series?

Ever since the Apple Watch Series 7 was released in 2021, the two available sizes are 41mm and 45mm. This is slightly bigger than the 40mm and 44mm options from years before. For that reason, cases for Apple Watch 6 and earlier will not fit the Series 7 or Apple Watch 8 models. However, if your cases were made for Apple Watch Series 7 at 41 or 45mm, then they will also fit the respective sizes of the Series 8.

Why do some brands advertise cases that fit all Apple Watch series?

If you search hard enough, you may find some brands advertising Apple Watch cases that can fit any Apple Watch, even the Series 8 model. In almost all cases (pun intended), this is not completely true. You may be able to stretch, force, and manhandle a smaller case onto your bigger Apple Watch 8, but that doesn't mean it will fit perfectly.

The rounded edges of the Apple Watch Series 7 and 8 have a slightly softer curve, and the buttons are slightly larger. So even if you can force an old case onto one of these newer models without damaging it, it won't look quite right, and the buttons may not fit or function properly. Your best bet is to buy a new case that's made for the Apple Watch Series 8 or at least the Series 7.

If you don’t yet have that newest Apple Watch Series 8, then be sure to visit our Apple Watch Deals section to make sure you get the best price when it comes time to purchase. Keep in mind that there’s also a new Apple Watch in town; the Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest, best Apple wearable ever, although it may be best suited to outdoor enthusiasts. But if you have to buy a new case anyway, this could just be your next ‘Why not?” splurge!