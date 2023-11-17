My new Apple Watch Ultra 2 might be my favorite purchase of the year, but this Amazon Black Friday deal almost makes me wish I waited

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch Apple has ever made, and I’ve loved mine since I purchased it in September. Now, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can pick up the Ultra 2 for $739; that’s the lowest-ever price we’ve seen for a device that’s only a few months old.

The deal includes most of the color options and band options for the Ultra 2, which means you can choose from the Ocean Band, the Alpine Loop, and the Trail Loop. One of the main reasons I love the Ultra 2 is because of Apple’s Trail Loop — genuinely the most comfortable strap I’ve ever worn on a watch of any kind. The Trail Loop is soft and functional, so I wear it all day and when I go to bed for sleep tracking. The strap is so good that I barely even realize the behemoth 49mm Watch on my wrist.

The Ultra 2 has opened my eyes to a whole new way of experiencing the Apple Watch thanks to its incredible battery life, especially when compared to the Apple Watch Series 9. For example, I manage three full days and three full nights on one single Apple Watch Ultra 2 charge. As I sit here typing this fantastic deal on Friday morning, I have 57% battery remaining despite my last charge ending on Wednesday evening. Having that extra battery compared to other Apple Watch models means you can use sleep tracking without thinking twice about charging, but if you do need to charge, the Ultra 2 charges to 100% in roughly two and a half hours.

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Lowest-ever price!

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $739 at Amazon A rugged feel The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple wearable out there. It has days' worth of battery life, a titanium base that exudes class, and a very impressive S9 SiP chip

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also has the brightest display of any Apple product, with the ability to reach 3,000 nits. Unfortunately, in the Scottish winter, I barely see the sunlight, but I do not doubt that the gorgeous OLED display will be visible under most, if not all, circumstances.

Finally, the Ultra 2, thanks to its S9 SiP has increased performance that allows you to seamlessly interact with the Apple Watch using one hand and the Double Tap feature. I’ve found Double Tap to be very useful when grocery shopping, washing the dishes, and cooking, as it completely removes the need to touch the Watch’s display. The S9 SiP’s improvements also improve Siri, which now functions on-device.

I’m very happy with my full-price purchase, so if you’ve been waiting to try the Apple Watch Ultra 2, this $60 saving is the perfect time to pick one up. With that extra $60, you can make a dent in the AppleCare+ insurance for the device, which costs $99 for two years.

You also don’t need to wait for Apple’s Black Friday offer, as the company will give you a $50 gift card for an Apple Watch Ultra 2 purchase — nowhere near as good a deal as this one!