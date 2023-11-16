Apple reveals Black Friday sales plans, and there are $200 gift cards to be had
The one you've been waiting for.
Apple has finally confirmed the details of its annual Black Friday sale, this year dubbed "The Apple Store Shopping Event." While the best Black Friday Apple deals are usually found beyond the walls of the Apple store, if you buy (almost) anything from Apple next weekend, the chances are you'll also pocket a free gift card that's perfect for buying a new case or some AirPods.
So what is Apple offering this year and how do you qualify? Here are all the details.
Black Friday at Apple
Apple's Black Friday event will run from November 24 to November 27, and eligible purchases will qualify for a free gift card worth up to $200. Here are all the savings:
Black Friday iPhone deals at Apple
You can get up to a $75 gift card when you buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone SE.
Black Friday Mac deals at Apple
You can get up to a $200 gift card when you buy a MacBook Air or Mac mini.
Black Friday iPad deals at Apple
You can get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card when you buy an iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th generation) or an iPad mini.
Black Friday Apple Watch deals at Apple
You can get up to a $50 gift card when you buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or SE.
Black Friday AirPods deals at Apple
You can get up to a $75 gift card when you buy AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), or AirPods Max.
Black Friday HomePod and TV deals at Apple
You can get up to a $50 gift card when you buy a HomePod or an Apple TV 4K.
Black Friday Beats deals at Apple
You can get up to a $50 gift card when you buy Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.
Black Friday Accessories deals at Apple
You can get up to a $50 gift card when you buy Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or Smart Keyboard Folio.
As per usual, Apple doesn't actually discount its products for Black Friday, so you'll want to look elsewhere to save money. There are also some notable omissions. You won't get a gift card if you buy an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, a MacBook Pro, a 9th gen iPad, or an Apple Watch Ultra 2. Nonetheless this is a great incentive for folks who were already planning to make an Apple Store purchase in the coming days, so check it out.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers