Apple reveals Black Friday sales plans, and there are $200 gift cards to be had

Apple has finally confirmed the details of its annual Black Friday sale, this year dubbed "The Apple Store Shopping Event." While the best Black Friday Apple deals are usually found beyond the walls of the Apple store, if you buy (almost) anything from Apple next weekend, the chances are you'll also pocket a free gift card that's perfect for buying a new case or some AirPods.

So what is Apple offering this year and how do you qualify? Here are all the details.

Black Friday at Apple

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's Black Friday event will run from November 24 to November 27, and eligible purchases will qualify for a free gift card worth up to $200. Here are all the savings:

Black Friday iPhone deals at Apple You can get up to a $75 gift card when you buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone SE.

Black Friday Mac deals at Apple You can get up to a $200 gift card when you buy a MacBook Air or Mac mini.

Black Friday iPad deals at Apple You can get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card when you buy an iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th generation) or an iPad mini.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals at Apple You can get up to a $50 gift card when you buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or SE.

Black Friday HomePod and TV deals at Apple You can get up to a $50 gift card when you buy a HomePod or an Apple TV 4K.

Black Friday Beats deals at Apple You can get up to a $50 gift card when you buy Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.

Black Friday Accessories deals at Apple You can get up to a $50 gift card when you buy Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or Smart Keyboard Folio.

As per usual, Apple doesn't actually discount its products for Black Friday, so you'll want to look elsewhere to save money. There are also some notable omissions. You won't get a gift card if you buy an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, a MacBook Pro, a 9th gen iPad, or an Apple Watch Ultra 2. Nonetheless this is a great incentive for folks who were already planning to make an Apple Store purchase in the coming days, so check it out.