The times we live in are strange, but Apple and the rest of the tech world continue to press on. Many of them are reacting to the ever-changing landscape and global countermeasures to the pandemic. New apps and services are being thrust into the spotlight, others are forgotten. Here's a roundup of all the Apple news you should have read this week.
Houseparty offering $1 million for proof hacking rumors are a smear campaign
Houseparty claims it may have been the victim of a targeted smear campaign after thousands of users complained of their internet accounts being compromised after downloading the software. Houseparty is offering $1 million to anyone who can provide evidence of this.
Foxconn tells investors 5G iPhone still ready for autumn
Despite reports of delays in finalizing a prototype, Foxconn's chief of investor relations Alex Yang told investors on Wednesday that the 5G iPhone would still be ready for the autumn.
Zoom apologizes over security and privacy issues, freezes new features to focus on fixes
Zoom's user base skyrocketed to over 200 million users a day in March thanks to global lockdown and social distancing measures. Under pressure, several alarming security and privacy flaws were highlighted in Zoom's software. As a result, Zoom has apologized for its shortcomings and has vowed a 90-day new feature freeze to fix the issues.
Facebook announces new Messenger app for Mac and Windows
If Zoom's apology wasn't enough to reassure you, well you now have a new alternative option with Facebook Messenger's new desktop app for Mac and Windows. It supports both text and video chat.
The iPhone 9's launch date could be set for April 14 just to compete with the OnePlus 8
Exclusively at iMore, we told you about Jon Prosser's latest iPhone 9 prediction. The dates on the table are April 14th or 15th, with the announcement of the OnePlus 8 possibly set to play a role.
Apple Stores and offices in the US will not reopen until May amid coronavirus pandemic
It looks like Apple's retail stores and offices across the US will remain closed for at least another month. An internal memo from Deirdre O'Brien stated operations would remain closed until "early May". There's no reason to believe that this might change again, however....
UK engineers threatened and 5G masts burned by coronavirus conspiracy theorists
Yes, you read that right. Conspiracy theorists in the UK are threatening broadband engineers and encouraging arson attacks on 5G masts because of the coronavirus.
So there you have it. Did you have a favorite story, let us know here or over on Twitter!
Apple slashes HomePod employee discount, could signal inventory offload
Apple is offering employees a discount of 50% on its HomePod, in a clear sign that a refresh may be on the way.
We review LAUT's stylish and protective POP sleeve for MacBook Pro
Need to keep your MacBook Pro safe while on-the-go? This soft, colorful neoprene sleeve with a fluffy interior keeps your MacBook safe and snug.
[Updated] It's not just you, Apple News is down right now
Apple News is down right now, and it looks like a global issue!
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.