It's Saturday, which means it's time for your weekly roundup of all things Apple News, and boy what a week it's been! From Apple's brand new iPhone SE, to rumors of new headphones, the first Apple Store to reopen outside of China and a stunning iPhone 12 leak, here's all the Apple news you should have read this week.
iPhone SE (2020)
On Wednesday, Apple debuted its brand new, long-rumored iPhone SE. Featuring an A13 processor, the iPhone 8's form factor, a 4.7-inch LCD display, and Touch ID, the iPhone SE retails starting at just $399. That's $399 for a phone with a processor more powerful than the most expensive Android phone money can buy. Hot damn! There's also a shiny (PRODUCT)RED model, with all proceeds being redirected to COVID-19 relief.
- The New iPhone SE (2020) is here!
- Apple is now redirecting (PRODUCT)RED purchases to COVID‑19 relief fund
- The new iPhone SE has 3GB of RAM and an 1821 mAH battery
- The iPhone SE (2020) is now available to pre-order
Apple headphones?
A report from Bloomberg claimed that Apple is working on premium over-ear headphones with interchangeable parts so you can tailor them for different uses. They are reportedly aimed at the high-end offerings from Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony which retail at $350. This report reflects a recent report from Jon Prosser stating that Apple plans to announce new headphones at WWDC 2020.
Apple working on high-end over-ear headphones with 'interchangeable parts'
Is the end in sight?
Apple finally reopened its first retail store outside of China today! The Garosu-Gil store in Seoul, Korea reopened today with limited hours and measures to manage customer numbers.
- Apple will reopen its Seoul store on Saturday, the first outside of China
- This is how Apple will keep people safe when reopening Apple Stores
Tim Cook's optimism
Tim Cook held a company-wide meeting earlier this week, harkening back to challenges Apple has faced in past and encouraging employees that Apple would emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Cook remains optimistic about Apple's future in company-wide meeting
Massive iPhone 12 leak
By far the most popular story of the week was a leak about the iPhone 12 Pro Max's design. Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro revealed renders showing new flat edges, a smaller notch and more!
The new iPhone 12 Pro Max design has been leaked!
So there you have it, did we miss anything? Let us know about your favorite story of the week in the comments!
