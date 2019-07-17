The first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ original series Snoopy in Space just dropped and it shows just that, Snoopy trying to go to space. It'll be the first time a dog walks on the moon.

The new trailer is our first look at animated series is a brief glimpse at the series in which Snoopy is ready to take the next step for dogs. However, it'll be difficult to do that with just his house as the rocket. His interest in space begin when the Peanuts take trip to NASA and he becomes enthralled by the great unknown.

The series comes from a deal Apple signed with DHX Media to create Peanuts content on its new streaming platform. This will be the first piece of that content.

Snoopy will be available on Apple TV+, which will launch in the fall.

