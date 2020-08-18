I don't know about you, but I'm freaking excited to get my hands on New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch. Thing is, no release date has been announced yet, so we aren't even sure how long we'll need to wait for this awesome sequel to come out. To satiate some of my excitement, I've turned back to the old Nintendo 64 Pokémon Snap for some repreive. If you're feeling the itch to play this classic game then you're in luck, because there are plenty of places to get it without spending an arm and a leg. Oh, and if you need to buy a Nintendo 64 console, we've got you there too.
With the craziness of the pandemic, it's become incredibly hard to acquire current gen consoles. Fortunately, if you have either a Nintendo 64 console or a Wii U, you'll be able to play the original Pokémon Snap game. Here' where you can find the game, as well as the necessary consoles if you need them.
Where to buy Pokémon Snap for N64
For the ultra nostalgic, you really can't beat buying the original Pokémon Snap 64 cartridge. Here's where you can get it:
Where to buy Pokémon Snap for Wii U
If you have a Wii U or have the means to acquire one then you can purchase a digital copy of the game. Here's where you can buy Pokémon Snap:
Where to buy a Nintendo 64 console
Plenty of places are selling the original Nintendo 64 console. Some of these devices are used while others have been professionally renewed:
Where to buy a Wii U console
A digital version of Pokémon Snap is available for the Wii U. Here's how to get your hands on the Wii U console:
Oh Snap!
Whether you grew up playing the original game as a kid or are interested in checking it out for the first time, Pokémon Snap is sure to provide relaxing entertainment. You can currently purchase the original game either for Nintendo 64 or as a digital download for the Wii U. Good luck acquiring the game. I hope you can take some awesome pictures of your favorite Pokémon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
SoundID brings personalized audio to AirPods Pro, Beats Powerbeats, & more
SoundID now supports AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and more in its quest to bring personalized audio to more people.
Apple responds to Epic Games' claim in an official statement
Apple addresses Epic Games' claim that its business is being "attacked" in a statement sent to iMore.
Apple is now giving customers an entire year to buy AppleCare+
Apple is increasing the period in which customers can add AppleCare+ from sixty days after purchase to an entire year.
Need a break from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Try these games!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a great game on the Switch, but sometimes you just need a break. Here are some other amazing games that you should check out after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on your Nintendo Switch.