I don't know about you, but I'm freaking excited to get my hands on New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch. Thing is, no release date has been announced yet, so we aren't even sure how long we'll need to wait for this awesome sequel to come out. To satiate some of my excitement, I've turned back to the old Nintendo 64 Pokémon Snap for some repreive. If you're feeling the itch to play this classic game then you're in luck, because there are plenty of places to get it without spending an arm and a leg. Oh, and if you need to buy a Nintendo 64 console, we've got you there too.

With the craziness of the pandemic, it's become incredibly hard to acquire current gen consoles. Fortunately, if you have either a Nintendo 64 console or a Wii U, you'll be able to play the original Pokémon Snap game. Here' where you can find the game, as well as the necessary consoles if you need them.