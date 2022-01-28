It's finally time for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and a lot of things have changed, including how the gameplay is no longer the turn-based system that's been the standard for over 20 years. Some things never change though, such as the basic ideas behind a Pokémon game. Part of that, shockingly enough, is in catching Pokémon! Here's how to catch Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to catch Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus tasks players with building the first-ever Pokédex, which means you'll really need to catch them all! There's a long list of Pokémon in Pokémon: Legends Arceus, so you won't be short on iconic Pokémon to add to your lineup. There are 242 Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a far cry from the several hundred of some prior titles, but still a significant amount for anyone who wants to complete the Pokédex.

To catch Pokémon, you'll need to find them in the open world. However, it doesn't just come to battles. There are a few extra factors that can make catching said Pokémon easier or harder. For starters, Pokémon have different temperments. One might be calm and let you walk right up. Others with flee or try to attack you. With these variations in mind, here's a basic rundown for how catching Pokémon works.

Approach the Pokémon you want to catch. If they are Aggressive or Skittish, you'll need to use stealth, such as hiding in long grass. Throw a Pokéball. If you've caugh the Pokémon, great work! If not, you may need to **battle*. When battling, select one of your Pokémon to engage the enemy. When the enemy Pokémon's HP is low enough, try throwing another Pokéball.

At the end of the day, it's a simple process but one that may take some work, depending on the Pokémon you're trying to catch's difficulty.

If you're having trouble making any progress on a particular Pokémon, remember that there are plenty of other things you can do to swing the odds in your favor. Some Pokémon can be distracted with different types of berries, while Pokéball varieties have advantages and disadvantages that can make an otherwise-difficult catch easy.

Changing the pattern

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a huge departure from past Pokémon games, but based on reviews, it just might be one of the best Nintendo Switch games available. Restrictions and artificial barriers have been broken down to a level that was never possible in prior entries and it'll be interesting to see how future Pokémon titles build on the new foundation created in Arceus.