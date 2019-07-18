Appraisal is a function in Pokemon Go that, broadly, lets you get an idea of how strong an individual Pokemon can become beyond just its "CP," or Combat Points. While Combat Points (which are effectively a Pokemon's "level") can tell you how strong a Pokemon is at the moment, they don't give the entire picture. You need to understand something called "IVs" to know not just how strong a Pokemon is at the moment, but how strong they can become over time. Appraisal lets you do that.

IVs, or "Individual Values," are invisible stats that determine how much a Pokemon's stats (HP, Attack, and Defense) will rise each time they are Powered Up. Each Pokemon has a different IV for each of the three stats, and the best and strongest Pokemon have "100%" IVs, meaning all of their IVs are at the highest they can possibly be.

A recent new update to Pokemon Go has visually changed how the appraisal system works, making it much easier to read and understand. But in terms of IVs themselves or how they function in the game and affect Pokemon, nothing has changed. Your high IV Pokemon are still just as strong as they were before, you can just see those stats more clearly, and you may find it easier to discover Pokemon in your box with high IVs that you had forgotten about.

Products used in this guide

Download the game: Pokémon Go (Free on the App Store)

How to check for 100% IVs in Pokemon Go