With Apple Watch, the current temperature, precipitation, sunrise/sunset, and other weather-related information is a just a few taps on your wrist away. Thanks to Siri and the wearable device's Weather app, you can get more detailed information about any city in the world, and any day in the next week, with just a word or a few taps. Here's how!

How to check the weather on your Apple Watch with complications

You can set up your Apple Watch's clock face to show you a wealth of weather information. That way, any time you glance at your wrist, you'll be updated.

Pick a clock face that allows for a good quantity of complications. (Utility is good for analog, Modular for digital.) How to change the clock face on your Apple Watch Customize the clock face to show local weather, temperature, as well as sunrise/sunset and moon phases if they're of value to you. How to customize complications on your Apple Watch To change the location of the weather shown in the complication, use the Apple Watch for iPhone app. How to change the default weather location on your Apple Watch Tap any weather complication to launch the Weather app.

How to check the weather on your Apple Watch with Siri

The fastest way to check the weather on your Apple Watch is to ask Siri, the built-in virtual personal assistant. You can ask for the weather in any city, for either the same day or the coming week.

Bring your Apple Watch towards your mouth and say "Hey Siri", or press and hold the Digital Crown to activate Siri. Ask for the weather information that interests you. For example, "What's the weather?" "What's the weather in Cupertino?" "What's the weather in Cupertino next week?" or even, "Will I need a jacket tomorrow?"

How to check the weather on your Apple Watch with the app

The Weather app shows you current condition (day or night and what time the transition occurs), the percentage chance or rain, and the temperature. It defaults to your local city but also shows any additional cities you have set up in your Weather app for iPhone.

Press the Digital Crown to go to the Home screen. (Or just say, "Hey Siri, open weather".) Tap the Weather icon to launch the Weather app. Swipe to see the weather in any additional cities you have set up. Tap the screen to cycle between condition, rain percentage, and temperature. Or press firmly to see all the options at once. To change the locations and order of locations on your Apple Watch, change them in the Weather app on your iPhone. How to add, remove, and reorder locations in Weather for iPhone

How to download a third-party weather app on Apple Watch in watchOS 6 (currently in beta)

In watchOS 6, the App Store is arriving directly on Apple Watch. Because of this, you can begin downloading apps right from your wrist.

Tap on the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch. Select the App Store app. Tap Search box. Using Dictation or Scribble to search for weather. Tap Get next to the third-party weather app to download. Add password, if necessary.

Do you have any questions about finding weather information on Apple Watch? Let us know below.