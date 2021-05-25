If you're expecting, creating a baby registry is a smart choice. Amazon makes it really easy and even gives helpful suggestions when it comes to filling out your list. If you're creating a baby registry on Amazon, you'll need a computer, laptop, or smartphone where you can access the Amazon site or the Amazon app. When you're initially creating your baby registry, we recommend using your computer or laptop. Here's how to create a baby registry on Amazon.

How to create a baby registry on Amazon

Go to Amazon.com on your desktop, or access the Amazon app on your iOS or Android device. If you're new to Amazon, create an account. If you already have an Amazon account, login. Once you've logged into your Amazon account, in the top right corner, click the Account & Lists drop down menu. On the left side of the drop down menu, select Create a List. On the top of the screen, you'll see some list suggestions. Click Baby Registry. On the next page, click Create a new Baby Registry. From here, you input any personal info you'd like to include, including expected arrival date, gift options, and who can see your registry. When finished, click Create my Baby Registry. And that's it! You can start adding items to your registry.

Now that you've created your list, you can start loading it up with all the things you'll need for your little one's arrival. Before you fall into the vast depths of Amazon, it's a good idea to have a list of must-have items. Take inventory of what you have and jot down what you might need. Then, you can start adding items to your registry. Here's how to do it.

How to add items from your registry page

There are actually a few ways you can add items to your baby registry. The first way is by heading to your registry page.

Open your registry page. At the top of the page, click the Add Items link. Pick a category, and it will take you to a new page full of products that fit that category. If you want to add a product to your registry, click the yellow add to registry button.

And that's all. You can browse through many different categories, from modern nursery ideas to everyday essentials. If you aren't exactly sure what you need, this is a great place to start.

How to add items from a search

If you have your list and specific items in mind, you can also add items doing a general search.

Type in your search in the search bar. When you've found a product you like, click the add to baby registry button, below the pricing, on the right side of your screen.

And that's all there is to it. Making a baby registry on Amazon is easy! All you need is your computer or phone and an Amazon account, and you're good to go. Once you've created your baby registry, Amazon has many tips and tricks to help create the perfect wish list for you and your family. Congratulations on the newest member of your family, and enjoy putting together your registry!

Our top equipment picks

There are plenty of things you'll need for your little bundle, and the best tech to give you peace of mind is a baby monitor. Of course, there are so many out there it can be difficult to find out which is the best baby monitor . There are even a few options with night vision. If you are looking for something packed with all the features a new parent would want, here's our top pick.