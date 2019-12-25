You can customize which AirPod does what, including playing a previous or next track. You don't have to assign the same control to both AirPods, either. Here's how.

What features support the AirPods double-tap shortcut?

When you customize your AirPods double-tap shortcut, you can choose from the following options in each ear:

Siri

Play/Pause

Next Track

Previous Track

You can also disable the shortcut entirely if you find that you're triggering it accidentally.

How to customize the left and right double-tap shortcut for AirPods

Your AirPods must be connected to your device in order to customize the double-tap controls. You can set up different controls for each device you use with AirPods.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Select Bluetooth. Tap the info button next to your AirPods. It looks like an i with a circle around it. Tap Left or Right under Double-Tap on AirPod. Select from the available double-tap shortcuts. Tap the back arrow at the top left of the screen. Select the other AirPod. Select the same or a different double-tap shortcut (or the same one, if that's your preference).

Once enabled, you'll be able to immediately use your AirPods with your new double-tap shortcuts.

How to disable the left or right double-tap shortcut for AirPods

If you find yourself skipping tracks or pausing songs because you accidentally double tap your AirPods too often, you can disable the feature on either or both sides.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Bluetooth. Tap the info button next to your AirPods. It looks like an i with a circle around it. Tap Left or Right under Double-Tap on AirPod. Tap Off. Tap the back arrow at the top left of the screen. Select the other AirPod. Tap Off.

Now you can tap, double-tap, smash, or throw your AirPods (which I don't recommend) without accidentally triggering a shortcut.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to enable and customize the double-tap shortcut for AirPods? Put them in the questions and we'll help you out! And if you're looking for other ways to customize your AirPods settings, see below.

How to customize your AirPods settings