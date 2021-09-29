We know that tvOS 15 is set to the official launch in the fall, but Apple has released the first public beta for tvOS 15, which means you can test it out and see the new features and software in action. There are some risks to using beta software, but if that's acceptable for you, here's how you can download the tvOS 15 public beta to your Apple TV.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





What's new in the tvOS 15 public beta?

September 29. 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.1 public beta 2 for testers

Apple has just released tvOS 15.1 public beta 2 for testers. If you've prepared your Apple TV to receive public beta updates, proceed to System > Software Updates and download away. If you've been waiting for tvOS 15 to start testing, your time has come!