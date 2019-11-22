Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
With Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus finally launching in living rooms and across all of our mobile phones, tablets, computers, and anywhere else you can watch, you might be wondering how to earn the most rewards now that you are adding yet another subscription to your ever-growing list.
While Apple will no doubt recommend Apple Card's 3% Daily Cash for Apple TV+ and other card companies market their partnerships or rewards with Disney+, there is one card out there that earns consistently higher than almost anyone. Even better, it not only earns more for Apple TV+ and Disney+ but for almost every streaming subscription you have. That card is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which earns cardholders an unbeatable 6% cash back on streaming subscriptions.
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
I have been using the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express for about six years now and, while it has always had one of the most compelling rewards programs of any card I've used, the addition of 6% cash back on streaming services is a fantastic idea that makes this card even better.
The full list of streaming services that are included in the rewards program are:
- Amazon Music Unlimited
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- AT&T NowAudible
- CBS All Access
- Disney+
- ESPN+
- Fubo TV
- HBO Now
- Hulu
- iHeartRadio
- Kindle Unlimited
- MLB.TV
- NBA League Pass
- Netflix
- NHL.TV
- Pandora
- Prime Video
- Showtime
- Sling TV
- SiriusXM Streaming and Satellite
- Spotify
- Stitcher
- YouTube Music Premium
- YouTube Premium
- YouTube TV
While Disney+ is currently not listed on the American Express website, we did confirm with them that Disney+ is included in the rewards program.
Best cash back
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. Earn 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 14.49% to 25.49%. $95 annual fee.
Additional benefits
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is also full of additional benefits for its users. Those who travel enjoy roadside assistance, car rental loss and damage insurance, accident insurance, and a global hotline built to connect to an expert for help in a number of emergency situations. Shoppers get access to an additional 2 years of warranty on a range of goods, return protection up to 90 days, and theft and accidental damage protection for phone purchases up to 120 days. Cardholders also get ShopRunner, an expedited shipping service, and Entertainment Access for exclusive presales to concerts, sporting events, and more.
Built for your everyday
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has always been a staple card for the staples, and that continues to solidify with its new rewards. Streaming services join transit and grocery shopping at 6% cash back which is practically triple what most other cards offer in these categories. Pair that with its other rewards and perks and this card is a no brainer for anyone looking to earn the most on their most common purchases. So, if you are a new subscriber to Apple TV+, Disney+, or any of the other twenty-four streaming services that are currently covered, start rewarding yourself with every watch.
A whole new world
Disney+
The new home for anything Disney's light touches.
Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Marvel, Disney Channel, and Fox programs are all finally on one service for you to savor on all your devices.
