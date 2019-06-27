How to get started with Reminders for Mac

With Reminders for Mac, you can track your most important tasks, make shopping lists, and more. With iCloud or other services, you can keep your to-dos in sync across your Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

With this guide, you'll learn how to get started with the most important aspects of Reminders for Mac.

How to add a Reminders account provider

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock.

  2. Click Reminders in the Menu bar.

    Open Reminders, click Reminders

  3. Click on Add Account...

  4. Click on the type of Reminders account you want, for instance, iCloud.

    Add Account, choose account type

  5. Click Continue.

  6. Enter your account credentials.

    Click Continue, enter credentials

  7. Click Sign In.

  8. Check the box next to Reminders if it isn't already, and select which apps your account should be used with.

    Click Sign In, Check box

  9. Click Add Account.

    Click Add Account

How to create a reminder

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock.

  2. Click the + button.

    Open Reminders, click +

  3. Write out your reminder.

    Write reminder

How to schedule a due date for a reminder

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock.

  2. Click the Info button that appears when you hover your cursor over your reminder (looks like an "i").

    Open Reminders, click Info

  3. Click the box next to On a Day.

  4. Enter the date for your reminder.

    Click On a Day box, enter date

  5. Enter the time for your reminder.

  6. Click Done.

    Enter time, click Done

How to set up a location notification for a reminder

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock.

  2. Click the Info button that appears when you hover your cursor over your reminder (looks like an "i").

    Open Reminders, click Info

  3. Click the box next to At a Location.

  4. Enter a location for your reminder.

    Click At a Location, enter location

  5. Choose either Arriving or Leaving.

  6. Drag the dot on the map closer or farther from the pin to set the area in which your reminder should trigger.

    Choose Arriving or Leaving, drag radius

  7. Click Done.

    Click Done

How to create a new list

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock.

  2. Click Add List.

    Open Reminders, click Add List

  3. Enter a name for your list.

    Enter list name

How to rename a list

  1. Open Reminders from Your Dock.

  2. Right-click on the list you want to rename.

    Open Reminders, right-click list

  3. Click on Rename.

  4. Enter your list's new name.

    Click Rename, enter list&#39;s new name

How to delete a list

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock.

  2. Right-click on the list you wish to delete.

    Open Reminders, right-click on list

  3. Click Delete.

    Click Delete

How to move a reminder to a different list

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock.

  2. Click on the list containing the reminder that you want to move.

    Open Reminders, Click on list

  3. Click and hold the reminder you want to move.

  4. Drag the reminder over the list that you want to move it to.

    Click and hold, Drag

How to share a list with another iCloud user

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock.

  2. Click the Share button next to the list you want to share that appears when you hover your cursor over the list name.

    Open Reminders, click Share button

  3. Enter the contact that you want to share the list with.

  4. Click Done.

    Enter contact, click Done

Reminders on macOS Catalina

How to schedule a due date for a reminder in macOS Catalina

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click on the text for the reminder to which you'd like to add a date.

    Open Reminders, click text

  3. Click the Add Date button.

  4. Click on one of the suggestions if they can apply to your reminder, or type your desired date.

    Click Add Date, click suggestions or type

  5. Click Add Time.

  6. Click a suggested time or manually enter the time for your reminder.

    Click Add Time, add time

How to add a location to a reminder in macOS Catalina

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click on the text for the reminder to which you'd like to add a location.

    Open Reminders, click text

  3. Click the Add Location button.

  4. Click on a suggestion if one of the suggestions is relevant to your reminder.

    Click Add Location, click suggestions

  5. Manually type your intended location.

  6. Click the suggestions that pops up from the list.

    Manually type, click suggestions

How to add a message notification for a reminder in macOS Catalina

As on iOS 13, in macOS Catalina, you can elect to set reminders to notify you the next time you message a particular contact.

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click on the i that appears when you hover over the reminder to which you'd like to add a Messages reminder.

    Open Reminders, click i

  3. Click the When Messaging a Person checkbox.

  4. Click Contact Name.

    Click When Messaging a Person, click Contact Name

  5. Either scroll through the list or type the name of your contact.

  6. Click the name of your contact.

    Scroll list or type name, click contact name

How to add attachments to a reminder in macOS Catalina

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click on the i that appears when you hover over the reminder to which you'd like to add a Messages reminder.

    Open Reminders, click i

  3. Click Add Image.

  4. Click Photos to browse and add photos from your Photo Library.

    Click Add Image, click Photos

  5. Click the Take Photo, Scan Documents, or Add Sketch buttons under your available iOS devices to directly create images on and import them from an iOS device.

    Click Take Photo, Scan Documents, or Add Sketch

How to add a secondary reminder to a current reminder in macOS Catalina

In macOS Catalina, you can create sub-reminders that are associated with a particular top-tier reminder. So if you need to bring a particular item to a meeting, you can create a separate reminder for it within the existing reminder for the meeting itself.

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Create a new reminder in the same list as the reminder to which you want to add it.

    Open Reminders, add reminder

  3. Click and hold on your new reminder.

  4. Drag your reminder onto the top-tier reminder.

    Click and hold reminder, drag reminder

  5. Click the chevrons to show and hide the sub-reminder.

    Click chevrons

How to group reminder lists in macOS Catalina

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click and drag a list on top of another list.

    Open Reminders, add click and drag list

  3. Name the group.

    Name group

How to share a reminder list in macOS Catalina

  1. Open Reminders from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click on the share button that appears when you hover your cursor over a list's name.

    Open Reminders, click share button

  3. Click on your desired sharing method, Mail, Messages, Copy Link, or AirDrop.

  4. Click Share if you chose Mail or Messages.

    Choose sharing method, click Share

  5. Enter the name, email address, or phone number of the contact with whom you'll be sharing the list.

  6. Click Send.

    Enter name, email, or phone number, click Send

  7. Alternatively, enter the name, email address, or phone number of the contact with whom you'll be sharing the list if you chose Copy Link or AirDrop.

  8. Click Share.

    Enter name, email address, or phone number, click Share

Updated June 2019: Added information for macOS Catalina.

