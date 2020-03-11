Working from home certainly has its advantages, but there are disadvantages as well. While your devices might be well-protected under lock and key at the office, at home they may be more vulnerable. Whether you have roommates who "just need to borrow your computer for a sec" or kids who want to "work" just like mommy/daddy, you'll want to take some measures to keep your work devices safe from prying eyes and butterfingers. Set ground rules First and foremost, be very clear to whoever shares your home that your work computer, tablet, and phone are off-limits. If you let your family/roommates use your work devices "sometimes," that will often be taken as a free license to borrow them anytime when you're not around.

Lock it down physically There are a number of physical locks out there, for your MacBook and other devices. Some locks are device-specific, while others are universal and can be attached to just about anything. If you live in a situation where you have a lot of people passing through, such as the friends and acquaintances of the people you live with, it might be worthwhile to lock up your devices in this manner.