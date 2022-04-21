While it was rumored for a long time, Apple finally launched the AirTag in 2021. This is Apple's own foray into the item tracker market, and it's a direct competitor for brands like Tile, Chipolo, and more. But what makes AirTag stand out from the crowd are features like Precision Finding, which uses Apple's U1 Ultra Wideband chip inside, and how it utilizes the entire Find My network to help you track your lost items.

While Apple is notorious for making it hard to replace batteries on most of its products, it's actually very easy to replace an AirTag battery, just like most of the other best Bluetooth item trackers on the market. That's because it just uses a standard CR2032 battery, which you can find at pretty much any store. A single 3-Volt lithium coin cell battery will power your AirTag for around one full year with regular use, at which you'll need to replace it.

Here's how to replace an AirTag battery, no trip to the Apple Store required.

How to replace an AirTag battery

Before you replace your AirTag battery, if it is in one of the best AirTags accessories like a case or loop, make sure to remove it so that the AirTag is by itself.

Flip your AirTag so that the white side faces down and the stainless steel side is up. With two fingers, simply push in and twist counter-clockwise on the metal — similar to opening a child-proof cap on a medication bottle. Remove the old CR2032 battery. Replace it with a fresh CR2032 battery with the "+" facing up. Place the stainless steel cover back on by twisting it clockwise back until it locks.

As you can see, replacing an AirTag battery is super easy, barely an inconvenience.

How can you tell when you need to replace the battery?