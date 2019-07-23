Home Sharing is a simple way to connect content between Mac computers and Apple TV, You can access music, movies, audiobooks, and more from the iTunes library on your desktop or laptop without having to be connected to iCloud. Here's how.

How to set up Home Sharing on your Mac

Before you can share content to your Apple TV, you'll first have to turn on Home Sharing on your Mac computer.

Open iTunes on your Mac. Select File from the menu bar in the upper left corner of your computer's screen. Select Home Sharing. Click on Turn on Home Sharing. Enter the email address and password associated with your Apple ID. Click on Turn on Home Sharing.

You can now share content from your Mac on any other Mac or Apple TV that has Home Sharing turned on and is signed in with the same Apple ID.

How to set up Home Sharing on macOS Catalina

With iTunes split into the new Music, TV, and Podcasts apps on macOS Catalina, turning on Home Sharing works differently.

Open System Preferences. Click Sharing. Click Media Sharing. Click the checkbox next to Home Sharing. Enter your Apple ID password if prompted to do so. Click Turn On Home Sharing.

Your Apple TV will now be able to see the libraries of both the Music and Apple TV apps. Keep in mind, the Apple TV will only see those things that you have downloaded directly to your Mac.

How to set up Home Sharing on Apple TV

Make sure the Apple ID you use to log into Home Sharing on Apple TV is the same one you use on your Mac.

Open the Settings app on your Apple TV. Select Accounts. Select Home Sharing. Select Turn on Home Sharing. Either enter the Apple ID that you use to turn on Home Sharing on your Mac or confirm that the Apple ID associated with your Apple TV is the one you'd like to use. Enter the password associated with the Apple ID. Select OK.

How to find content from your Mac on Apple TV with Home Sharing

Once your computer is connected to your Apple TV, you can access content directly via the Computers app.

Open the Computers app on your Apple TV. Select a content category, like Movies, Music, or Photos. Select a file to play or view.

Apple TV accessories

